GMUSD budget re-vote informational meeting May 5
The Chester Telegraph | Apr 23, 2026 | Comments 0
The Green Mountain Union School District will hold a informational meeting regarding the District’s school budget ahead of a May 12 re-vote at 6 p.m. on May 5, 2026 at Green Mountain Union High School, 716 Route 103 south in Chester and remotely via Zoom.
Below is the board’s agenda:
I. Call to Order
II. Review and Approve Agenda
III. Presentation of the Proposed School Budget
IV. Public Comments and Questions
V. Adjournment
Filed Under: Education News • Featured • Latest News
About the Author:
Comments (0)
Leave a Reply
Editor's Note: Due to the recent repeated comments from some readers, including those using aliases, which is against our stated policy, we will be closing comments after an article has been up for eight days. We will allow one comment per reader per article. As always, first name or initial and last name required. COMMENTS WILL BE DELETED WITHOUT THEM. Again, no aliases accepted.