GMUSD budget re-vote informational meeting May 5

The Green Mountain Union School District will hold a informational meeting regarding the District’s school budget ahead of a May 12 re-vote at 6 p.m. on May 5, 2026 at Green Mountain Union High School, 716 Route 103 south in Chester and remotely via Zoom.

Below is the board’s agenda:

I. Call to Order

II. Review and Approve Agenda

III. Presentation of the Proposed School Budget

IV. Public Comments and Questions

V. Adjournment