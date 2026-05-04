6K race in Chester aims to grow participation while supporting access to clean water

T

he “Global 6K for Water” will take place at 9 a.m. on Saturday, May 16 in Chester. This event is part of a worldwide effort by World Vision to bring clean water to communities in need.

The route will begin and end at Green Mountain Church, 469 Main St. in Chester. The event is open to all ages and fitness levels. Participants can walk, run or bike the 6K route, which represents the average distance that many people–often children–walk each day to collect water for their families.

Now in its ninth year, the Chester event continues to build momentum. Organizers are hoping to grow participation this year and invite more individuals, families and local groups to get involved.

Funds raised support sustainable clean water solutions that improve health, education and daily life for children and families around the world.

Click here to register or to make a donation.

Contact Rebekah Martens rebekah.martens11@gmail.com for more information.