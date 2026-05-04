6K race in Chester aims to grow participation while supporting access to clean water
Press release | May 04, 2026 | Comments 0
The route will begin and end at Green Mountain Church, 469 Main St. in Chester. The event is open to all ages and fitness levels. Participants can walk, run or bike the 6K route, which represents the average distance that many people–often children–walk each day to collect water for their families.
Now in its ninth year, the Chester event continues to build momentum. Organizers are hoping to grow participation this year and invite more individuals, families and local groups to get involved.
Funds raised support sustainable clean water solutions that improve health, education and daily life for children and families around the world.
Click here to register or to make a donation.
Contact Rebekah Martens rebekah.martens11@gmail.com for more information.
Filed Under: Community and Arts Life • In the Community
About the Author: This item was edited from one or more press releases submitted to The Chester Telegraph.
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