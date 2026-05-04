Chester Select Board agenda for May 6
The Chester Telegraph | May 04, 2026 | Comments 0
The Chester Select Board will hold its regular meeting at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, May 6 at Town Hall, 556 Elm St., and remotely via Zoom. Below is its agenda.
1. Approval of Minutes of April 15, 2026 Select Board Meeting
2. Citizen’s Comments
3. Old Business
4. Green Mountain Power Upgrades; Tim Jones
5. Discussion with Trustees of Public Funds
6. Discussion Re: Letter to State on Act 181
7. Update on Preliminary Analysis and Assessment of Chester Reservoir
8. Adopt Code of Ethics Investigation and Enforcement Ordinance
9. Adopt Conflict of Interest Policy
10. Adopt Fee Schedule
11. Liquor Licenses and Entertainment Permits
- First Class: Pizza Stone;
- Second Class: Meditrina Wine and Cheese
- Jiffy Mart;
- Outside Consumption: Pizza Stone;
- Entertainment Permit: Down to the Roots
12. New Business/Next Agenda
13. Adjourn
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