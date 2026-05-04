Summer sand volleyball returns to Chester

G

et ready to serve, spike and socialize as the Chester sand volleyball community gears up for another exciting season at Thomas Field, 47 Balch Road in Chester.

Running from May through October, this vibrant local league invites players and spectators alike to enjoy everything summer evenings in Vermont should be: active, social and full of energy.

The setting at Thomas Field is part of what makes this league so special. With three well-maintained sand courts, a pavilion with restrooms and an outdoor fire pit that becomes a natural gathering spot on cooler evenings, it is more than just a place to play—it is a place to connect.

Whether you are a seasoned competitor, looking to meet new people or simply wanting to try something new, there is a place for everyone on the sand.

The league offers a variety of ways to get involved:

Tuesday nights: 6 versus 6 league play (currently full, a testament to the league’s popularity).

Thursday evenings: 4 versus 4 league play.

Friday nights: Free pick-up volleyball open to all skill levels.

Sunday afternoons: Competitive doubles pick-up for those looking to elevate their game.

In addition to weekly play, a series of tournaments will be held throughout the season, bringing even more excitement and competition to the courts.

Clean-up day begins at 10 a.m. on Saturday, May 9, with lunch served at noon. Chores will include putting up nets, dropping lines, raking and blowing leaves, staining picnic tables, fixing fencing and cleaning the kitchen and bathrooms. Pick-up play will take place thereafter.

League play begins on Tuesday, May 26.

Players come for volleyball, but they stay for the community. Whether you are diving into the sand for the first time or chasing a championship, the Chester sand volleyball league offers a welcoming, high-energy environment where everyone can feel at home. Stop by, bring a friend and be part of something special this summer.

For more information on league registration, tournament dates or general inquiries, visit the Chester Vermont Volleyball League Facebook page, e-mail chestervtvolleyball@gmail.com or stop by Thomas Field during scheduled play times.