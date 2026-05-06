Andover Select Board agenda for May 11
Shawn Cunningham | May 06, 2026 | Comments 0
The Andover Select Board will hold its regular meeting at 6:30 p.m. on Monday May 11 at the Andover Town Office, 953 Weston-Andover Road
1. Call Meeting to Order.
2. Act on Agenda.
3. Act on Minutes of April 27th meeting.
4. Public Comment (Time allowance: Five minutes per visitor, 10 minutes per topic): Members of the public may address the Board on appropriate topics that are not on this meeting’s agenda.
5. New Business:
A. Act 181 – discussion – Chris Morrow
B. Next SB meeting – postpone or cancel?
C. Town Plan – status update from the Planning Commission
6. Old Business:
A. MERP – updates
7. Highways / Garage:
A. Road Commissioner’s report
8. Financial Orders.
9. Correspondence.
10. Adjourn.
Filed Under: Andover Select Board Agenda • Latest News
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