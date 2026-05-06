College News

Grace Tyrrell of Cavendish, a member of Stonehill College’s Class of 2026, was recently inducted into Lambda Epsilon Sigma, the honor society at the Easton, Mass., college. The organization recognizes outstanding juniors and seniors who have demonstrated an excitement for learning and sharing their knowledge. Also, Tyrrell was recently honored with a certificate of achievement at the 2026 Scholars Celebration at Stonehill.

Corinne Lindberg of Cavendish, a senior management major, has been named to the Dean’s List with High Distinction for the fall 2025 semester at Grove City College in Grove City, Penn. Students eligible for the Dean’s List with High Distinction a GPA of 3.85 to 4.0.

Linsey Miles of Chester presented their research “Social Justice Issue” during Regis College’s third annual Social Justice Research Symposium on April 16. Miles is a Dental Hygiene major at the Weston, Mass., college. Cosponsored by the Writing Program and the Center for Student Engagement, the symposium features student research panels, poster presentations, art/music displays and performances, and thesis slams from students across the university’s undergraduate and graduate programs. More than 200 students participated in the event, highlighting Regis’ mission to cultivate students as change agents in their communities, and to encourage them to serve and lead as advocates for a more just and compassionate global society.