Windsor man sentenced to 4+ years as felon with firearms

A 31-year-old Windsor County man has been sentenced to 53 months in prison and three years of supervised release after pleading guilty to being a felon in possession of firearms.

On Friday, May 8, Kyle Pickett, 31, was sentenced by Chief U.S. District Judge Christina Reiss in Burlington. According to court records, on Nov. 25, 2023, Pickett possessed two loaded stolen firearms — a Winchester Model 62 .22 rifle and a Winchester Model 42 410 shotgun — in a Ford Ranger truck, which Pickett had also stolen from a residence in Strafford.

When law enforcement attempted to conduct a vehicle stop on Pickett while he was driving the Ranger, he drove away speeding through a residential neighborhood. Pickett is prohibited from possessing firearms due to his prior felony convictions, including one for eluding a law enforcement officer.