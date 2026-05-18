The West River Farmers Market will make its 2026 season debut from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, May 23.

This vibrant market, one of the oldest and largest in the state with more than 40 vendors, is located at the Williams Park at the junction of Route 11 and Route 100 in Londonderry. It is filled with fresh organic produce, farm grown meats, delicious food made to order and artistically made crafts.

Come for breakfast and stay for lunch and do your shopping in between!

Please note that:

Dogs are not allowed in the market area unless certified as service animals.

Parking is available in the Mill parking lot, adjacent to the park. Please do not park in our neighbors’ lots.

If you park along Route 11, for everyone’s safety, do not block traffic.

Crop Cash, EBT and Snap benefits are available.

Contact Market Manager Natalie Kapusta by e-mail with any questions regarding the market.