GMUSD meeting to discuss PCB remediation at High School with public
Cynthia Prairie | May 20, 2026 | Comments 0
The Green Mountain Unified School District will hold a public meeting to present information on planned construction activities related the remediation of PCBs at the High School building and to provide an opportunity for public questions. The meeting will be held at 6 p.m. on Tuesday June 2 at the High School, 716 Route 103 in Chester and remotely via Zoom.
Below is the meeting agenda:
I. Call to Order
a. Roll Call
II. Approval of Agenda
a. Additions and/or deletions
III. Public Comment
a. The Board welcomes input from those attending in person and online.
IV. Presentation Discussion
a. Green Mountain Union High School PCB remediation, associated construction work, and corrective action plan.
b. Public questions and comments.
V. Adjournment Action
Filed Under: Latest News
About the Author: Cynthia Prairie has been a newspaper editor more than 40 years. Cynthia has worked at such publications as the Raleigh Times, the Baltimore News American, the Buffalo Courier Express, the Chicago Sun-Times and the Patuxent Publishing chain of community newspapers in Maryland, and has won numerous state awards for her reporting. As an editor, she has overseen her staffs to win many awards for indepth coverage. She and her family moved to Chester, Vermont in 2004.
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