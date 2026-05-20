GMUSD meeting to discuss PCB remediation at High School with public

The Green Mountain Unified School District will hold a public meeting to present information on planned construction activities related the remediation of PCBs at the High School building and to provide an opportunity for public questions. The meeting will be held at 6 p.m. on Tuesday June 2 at the High School, 716 Route 103 in Chester and remotely via Zoom.

Below is the meeting agenda:

I. Call to Order

a. Roll Call

II. Approval of Agenda

a. Additions and/or deletions

III. Public Comment

a. The Board welcomes input from those attending in person and online.

IV. Presentation Discussion

a. Green Mountain Union High School PCB remediation, associated construction work, and corrective action plan.

b. Public questions and comments.

V. Adjournment Action