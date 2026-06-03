College News

Grace Tyrrell of Cavendish received a Bachelor of Arts degree at the 75th Commencement of Stonehill College, in Easton, Mass., on Sunday, May 17.

Grayson Frazer of Springfield has earned a degree in Exercise Science from Trine University in Angola, Ind.

The following full-time undergraduate students have earned placement on the spring 2026 President’s List at Southern New Hampshire University in Manchester, N.H. To earn placement, students must have a minimum grade-point average of 3.700 and above. Those students are:

Noah Vittum of Springfield

Jessica Sykes of Springfield

Hayley Russell of Springfield

Edwin Escamilla of Springfield

Nicole Rheaume of Springfield

John Senechal of Grafton

John King of Grafton

Abrah Rogers of Chester

Zedekiah McNaughton of Springfield was recently named to the 2026 New England Small College Athletic Conference spring All-Academic Team for men’s outdoor track and field. The recognition honors sophomores, juniors, and seniors who have maintained a cumulative grade point average of 3.50 or higher. McNaughton, a rising senior majoring in history at Hamilton College in Clinton, N.Y., is a graduate of Woodstock Union High School.