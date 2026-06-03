College News
The Chester Telegraph | Jun 03, 2026 | Comments 0
Grace Tyrrell of Cavendish received a Bachelor of Arts degree at the 75th Commencement of Stonehill College, in Easton, Mass., on Sunday, May 17.
Grayson Frazer of Springfield has earned a degree in Exercise Science from Trine University in Angola, Ind.
The following full-time undergraduate students have earned placement on the spring 2026 President’s List at Southern New Hampshire University in Manchester, N.H. To earn placement, students must have a minimum grade-point average of 3.700 and above. Those students are:
- Noah Vittum of Springfield
- Jessica Sykes of Springfield
- Hayley Russell of Springfield
- Edwin Escamilla of Springfield
- Nicole Rheaume of Springfield
- John Senechal of Grafton
- John King of Grafton
- Abrah Rogers of Chester
Zedekiah McNaughton of Springfield was recently named to the 2026 New England Small College Athletic Conference spring All-Academic Team for men’s outdoor track and field. The recognition honors sophomores, juniors, and seniors who have maintained a cumulative grade point average of 3.50 or higher. McNaughton, a rising senior majoring in history at Hamilton College in Clinton, N.Y., is a graduate of Woodstock Union High School.
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