GM school bus runs into ditch, jostling students on route to Cavendish

By Shawn Cunningham

© 2026 Telegraph Publishing LLC

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Green Mountain School District bus driver, heading north from Chester, pulled over to settle down some rambunctious students just after 3 this Friday afternoon but ended up in the ditch on Route 103 in the Proctorsville Gulf, jostling the passengers as he came to a stop.

Proctorsville Deputy Fire Chief Bob Glidden told The Telegraph that Chester and Ludlow ambulances arrived at the scene and medics evaluated 14 students. There were no injuries but one student was transported by ambulance to the hospital as a precaution, according to GM Facilities Director Todd Parah.

Several parents also took their children to the hospital for evalution, said Glidden, adding that some of the children remained upset and were taken to Cavendish Town Elementary to help calm them down.

The passengers were made up of students from various grade levels.

Initially, the call for emergency services was for a school bus “rollover” on the Cavendish Gulf Road, which is in Chester, but Glidden corrected the dispatcher and Proctorsville responded to the scene.

Vermont State Police were initially on scene but left when police from the Vermont Department of Motor Vehicles arrived. DMV police have jurisdiction over commercial vehicle accidents including buses and trucks.

Reed Truck Services was called to extract the bus but it was unclear whether it could be driven.