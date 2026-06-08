Joan ‘Joni’ Wacker, 79, of Chester

Joan Sarah “Joni” Wacker (née Bell), 79, of Chester, passed away peacefully on May 31, 2026, at the Jack Byrne Center for Palliative & Hospice Care at Dartmouth Hitchcock in, Lebanon, N.H. Born on Oct. 13, 1946, Joan lived a life deeply rooted in faith, family and service to others.

Joan dedicated much of her career to Noble Hospital in Westfield, Mass., where she worked in various capacities. Her commitment to helping others extended beyond her professional life. She also drove for Connecticut River Transit Co., providing transportation for elderly individuals to their medical appointments—a role she embraced as part of her Christian duty to serve those in need.

Faith was the cornerstone of Joan’s life. A lifelong member of Faith Christian Church in Bellows Falls, she was a familiar and cherished presence among the congregation. From her earliest days, she maintained a strong connection to her beliefs and attended church every Sunday without fail. Her devotion to her faith shaped her actions and inspired those around her.

Joan was known for her nurturing spirit and unwavering willingness to help anyone in need. Whether it was offering a helping hand or simply being there for someone during difficult times, she exemplified kindness and compassion. Her love extended not only to people but also to animals — her beloved dogs were treasured companions who brought joy and comfort into her life.

Family was central to Joan’s heart. She is survived by her two daughters: Tammi Gould and her husband Harry Gould, of Hartland, Maine; and Connie Dias and her husband Art Dias, of Suffield, Conn.; as well as six grandchildren and six great-grandchildren who will carry forward the legacy of love and care that she instilled in them.

She also leaves behind two sisters: Nancy Perkins of Wardsboro and Patsy Ahrens of Ludlow; and many nieces and nephews with a special mention to the Neathawk family, Kevin, Kim and Shane. Shane graciously and unselfishly donated a kidney to Joan, and Kevin and Kim volunteered their time taking Joan to countless doctor appointments, surgeries and anything else she needed help with.

Joan valued the simple joys of life. She cherished receiving cards from her children and family members, keeping each one as a token of their love and connection. Though she valued her privacy, those close to her knew the depth of her affection and the quiet strength that defined her character.

Joan “Joni” Wacker will be remembered as a woman of deep faith, boundless generosity, and enduring love for both people and animals alike. Her memory will continue to inspire all who were fortunate enough to know her.

May Joni’s legacy bring comfort to those who mourn her passing while celebrating the beautiful life she lived.