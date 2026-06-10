College News

Worcester Polytechnic Institute, located in Worcester, Mass., celebrated the graduation of the Class of 2026 during its 157th Commencement exercises. The following students earned their bachelor’s degree:

Everett Mosher of Chester, who majored in Civil Engineering, and

who majored in Civil Engineering, and Kimberly Cummings of Chester, who majored in Computer Science.

Devon Sinclair of Springfield graduated from Millersville University of Pennsylvania with a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration, General Business.

Stonehill College, located in Easton, Mass., recognizes the students named to the Spring 2026 Dean’s List. To qualify for this honor, undergraduate students must have achieved a semester grade point average of 3.50 or higher with a minimum of 12 credits from courses graded with standard letter grades. Local students honored are:

Grace Tyrrell of Cavendish;

Dylan McCarthy of Chester; and

and David Rigney of Springfield.

The following students have been named to the President’s List of Champlain College, located in Burlington, for achieving a grade point average of 4.0 or higher in the spring 2026 semester.

Madalyn Downing of Springfield; and

and Montana Woodruff of West Townshend

Madalyn Downing of Springfield was named to the Champlain College Trustees’ List for the spring 2026 semester. Students on the Trustees’ List have achieved a 4.0 grade point average for two or more consecutive semesters. Downing is majoring in Social Work.

Kimberly Cummings, Chester resident and member of the class of 2026 majoring in Computer Science at Worcester Polytechnic Institute in Worcester, Mass., recently completed a senior thesis that is required of all graduating seniors as part of the university’s distinctive project-based educational experience. Cummings’ Major Qualifying Project, a research-driven, professional-level project that challenges students to solve the kinds of problems they would typically encounter in their professional discipline, was titled “SCALPEL-IR”.