Ludlow Rotary announces scholarship awardees

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Daniel E. Kesman Memorial Scholarship: (Emphasis on outstanding academic achievement) Kord Hinkley , Green Mountain Union High School.

, Green Mountain Union High School. Robert W. Kirkbride Rotary Scholarship: (Emphasis on community service. ) Aiden Garvey , Vermont Academy.

) , Vermont Academy. Ralph D. Hogancamp Vocational Education Scholarship: (Emphasis on academics, vocational/technical studies, realistic educational goals) Colie Roby , Green Mountain Union High.

(Emphasis on academics, vocational/technical studies, realistic educational goals) , Green Mountain Union High. Joseph Girouard Traditional Scholarship: (Emphasis on academics and realistic goals) Schuyler Hagge , Woodstock Union High School.

, Woodstock Union High School. Three Traditional Scholarships: (Emphasis on academics and realistic goals) Milo Tucker , Vermont Academy; Sawyer Shepard , Green Mountain Union High School; and Leah Cassin , Green Mountain Union High School.

, Vermont Academy; , Green Mountain Union High School; and , Green Mountain Union High School. The Martin Nitka Family Scholarship: (Emphasis on academics, community service and a realistic career plan – a well-rounded student) Colie Roby, Green Mountain Union High School.

his year, the Ludlow Rotary Club is awarding $14,000 in scholarships, including the Martin Nitka Family Scholarship, which the scholarship committee is honored to administer. The following scholarships have been awarded for 2026:

These awards are possible through the generosity of our communities and the continued success of the Ludlow Rotary Club’s Annual Penny Sale. To be eligible, applicants must be a graduating high school senior residing in Ludlow, Cavendish, Proctorsville, Plymouth, Mount Holly or Belmont, and planning to pursue higher education, technical training or a vocational program.