Ludlow Rotary announces scholarship awardees
The Chester Telegraph | Jun 13, 2026 | Comments 0
- Daniel E. Kesman Memorial Scholarship: (Emphasis on outstanding academic achievement) Kord Hinkley, Green Mountain Union High School.
- Robert W. Kirkbride Rotary Scholarship: (Emphasis on community service.) Aiden Garvey, Vermont Academy.
- Ralph D. Hogancamp Vocational Education Scholarship: (Emphasis on academics, vocational/technical studies, realistic educational goals) Colie Roby, Green Mountain Union High.
- Joseph Girouard Traditional Scholarship: (Emphasis on academics and realistic goals) Schuyler Hagge, Woodstock Union High School.
- Three Traditional Scholarships: (Emphasis on academics and realistic goals) Milo Tucker, Vermont Academy; Sawyer Shepard, Green Mountain Union High School; and Leah Cassin, Green Mountain Union High School.
- The Martin Nitka Family Scholarship: (Emphasis on academics, community service and a realistic career plan – a well-rounded student) Colie Roby, Green Mountain Union High School.
These awards are possible through the generosity of our communities and the continued success of the Ludlow Rotary Club’s Annual Penny Sale. To be eligible, applicants must be a graduating high school senior residing in Ludlow, Cavendish, Proctorsville, Plymouth, Mount Holly or Belmont, and planning to pursue higher education, technical training or a vocational program.
Filed Under: College News • Education News
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