REVISED: Chester Select Board/Water Commissioners meeting agenda for June 17
The Chester Telegraph | Jun 16, 2026 | Comments 0
The Chester Select Board will hold a special meeting at 5 p.m. on Wednesday, June 17 prior to the Water Commissioners meeting at 6:30 p.m., which will then be followed by a special Select Board meeting. The meetings will be held at Town Hall, 556 Elm St., and on Zoom by clicking here. Below are the meetings’ agendas – Revisions are in bold italic
5 p.m. Special Select Board meeting agenda
1. Citizen’s Comments
2. Review of 2025 Audit with RHR Smith (Auditors)
3. Adjourn
6:30 p.m. Water Commissioners meeting agenda
1. Citizen’s Comments
2. Reservoir Dam Analysis; Dan Monette with Fuss & O’Neil
3. Adjourn
2nd Special Select Board meeting agenda
(Following Water Commissioners’ meeting)
1. Approve Minutes from May 20, 2026 Selectboard Meeting
2. Citizens’ Comments
3. Old Business
4. Vendor Permit Application: Naan Stop
5. Set Municipal Tax Rate
6. Liquor License & Entertainment Permit Approvals:
- One Time Occasion: Neighborhood Connections
- First Class: Okemo Valley Hospitality
- Second Class: Smitty’s Chester Market; DG Retail
- Third Class: Okemo Valley Hospitality
- Outside Consumption: Okemo Valley Hospitality; Meditrina
- Entertainment Permit: Okemo Valley Hospitality
7. Cemetery Deeds
8. New Business/Next Agenda
9. Executive Session: Pursuant to 1 VSA § 313 (a)(2) negotiating or securing of real estate purchase
10. Adjourn
Filed Under: Chester Select Board Agenda • Latest News
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