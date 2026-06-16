REVISED: Chester Select Board/Water Commissioners meeting agenda for June 17

The Chester Select Board will hold a special meeting at 5 p.m. on Wednesday, June 17 prior to the Water Commissioners meeting at 6:30 p.m., which will then be followed by a special Select Board meeting. The meetings will be held at Town Hall, 556 Elm St., and on Zoom by clicking here . Below are the meetings’ agendas – Revisions are in bold italic

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