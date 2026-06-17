Andover Select Board agenda for June 22

The Andover Select Board will hold its regular meeting at 6:30 p.m. on Monday June 22 at the Town Hall 953 Weston-Andover Road. Below is the boards agenda:

1. Call Meeting to Order.

2. Act on Agenda.

3. Act on Minutes of June 8 meeting.

4. Public Comment (Time allowance: Five minutes per visitor, 10 minutes per topic): Members of the public may address the Board on appropriate topics that are not on this meeting’s agenda.

5. New Business:

A. Legal Trail #13 (off Middletown Road) – request from Shayne & Jason Hill

B. Set municipal tax rate

C. Adopt new state Road & Bridge Standards

6. Highways / Garage:

A. Road Commissioner’s report

7. Old Business:

A. MERP – updates

B. Town Plan – discussion, next steps

8. Financial Orders.

9. Correspondence.

10. Executive Session: for the purpose of discussing communication from the Town attorney.

11. Adjourn.