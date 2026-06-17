Andover Select Board agenda for June 22
The Chester Telegraph | Jun 17, 2026 | Comments 0
The Andover Select Board will hold its regular meeting at 6:30 p.m. on Monday June 22 at the Town Hall 953 Weston-Andover Road. Below is the boards agenda:
1. Call Meeting to Order.
2. Act on Agenda.
3. Act on Minutes of June 8 meeting.
4. Public Comment (Time allowance: Five minutes per visitor, 10 minutes per topic): Members of the public may address the Board on appropriate topics that are not on this meeting’s agenda.
5. New Business:
A. Legal Trail #13 (off Middletown Road) – request from Shayne & Jason Hill
B. Set municipal tax rate
C. Adopt new state Road & Bridge Standards
6. Highways / Garage:
A. Road Commissioner’s report
7. Old Business:
A. MERP – updates
B. Town Plan – discussion, next steps
8. Financial Orders.
9. Correspondence.
10. Executive Session: for the purpose of discussing communication from the Town attorney.
11. Adjourn.
Filed Under: Andover Select Board Agenda • Latest News
About the Author:
Comments (0)
Leave a Reply
Editor's Note: Due to the recent repeated comments from some readers, including those using aliases, which is against our stated policy, we will be closing comments after an article has been up for eight days. We will allow one comment per reader per article. As always, first name or initial and last name required. COMMENTS WILL BE DELETED WITHOUT THEM. Again, no aliases accepted.