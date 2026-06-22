To the editor: Join a tax revolt, write in Cris Ericson on Progressive primary ballot

The Progressive Party Primary Election Ballot has no candidate for representative to U.S. Congress.

In my opinion, voters of Vermont would do best to join my tax revolt, tax revolution and do their revolutionary best and give me, Cris Ericson, a write-in vote.

We pay taxes to the I.R.S. and then the U.S. Congress votes to give huge subsidies to some, but not all, corporations, and they make products they sell worldwide resulting in billions of dollars of profits for themselves; but they don’t give us a share even though they made their profits using our hard earned tax dollars.

I believe we should tax all corporations, but also do something new and demand a share of profits from corporations that receive huge million dollar subsidies.

That is not double taxation, it is a demand for a return on investment of our tax dollars. We deserve this return on investment money and we need it in Vermont for housing, food assistance, medical care, education, child care, etc.

Cris Ericson

Chester