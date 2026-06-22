Windsor Dems host forums for Democratic candidates for sheriff, Senate and governor

T

he Windsor County Democrats will be holding public candidate forums for the Democratic contenders for the 2026 Vermont governor race, Windsor District Senate races and for the Windsor County Sheriff race.

The forum for Democratic candidates for Windsor County Sheriff will be held from 6 to 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday, June 24 from 6 to 7:30 p.m. at the Sharon Congregational Church in Sharon. It is adjacent to the I-89 Exit 2 Park and Ride where attendees will find plenty of parking. There are three Democratic candidates for sheriff: Chris Norton of Springfield, Claude Weyant of Windsor and Joshua Lake of Chester. This event is co-sponsored by the Town of Sharon Democratic Committee. This is the only known public forum prior to the August primary election, for this important race for Windsor County.

There are six Democratic candidates running for three Windsor District Vermont Senate seats. This forum will be held from 2 to 3:30 p.m. on Saturday, June 27 at the Great Hall in the Fellows Gear Shaper Building, now the North Star Health Center, 100 River St. in Springfield. Parking is at the rear of the building accessed via Pearl Street. Candidates include incumbents Sens. Joe Major and Becca White, both of Hartford, and Ben Brickner of Pomfret, state Rep. Elizabeth Burrows of West Windsor, former Rep. Heather Chase of Chester and Chris Dube of Hartford. This event is co-sponsored by the Town of Springfield Democratic Committee.

The forum for Democratic candidates for governor will be held from 6 to 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, June 30 at the Woodstock Town Hall Theater, 31 the Green, Woodstock. This forum will offer voters a valuable opportunity to hear directly from candidates Amanda Janoo and Aly Richards. This event isco-sponsored by the Town of Woodstock Democratic Committee.