Chester Select Board agenda for July 1
The Chester Telegraph | Jun 29, 2026 | Comments 0
The Chester Select Board will meet at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, July 1, at Chester Town Hall, 556 Elm St., and on Zoom, which you can access by clicking here. Below is its agenda
1. Approval of Minutes of June 17, 2026 Selectboard Meeting
2. Citizen’s Comments
3. Old Business
4. Request for Discontinuance; Ingraham Hil Road
5. Vendor Application
6. Review of Services: Facilities and Administration
7. Chester Economic Development Committee Surveys
8. Tax Rate Calculation
9. New Business/Next Agenda
10. Adjourn
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