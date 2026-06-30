250 Rocks! Declaration of Independence reading on July 4 at Cavendish coffee house

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wo hundred and fifty years ago, many colonists learned about the Declaration of Independence by hearing it read at a local coffee house. People of all socio-economic statuses went to these houses for their favorite beverage, food and most importantly, the news of the day. The seeds of Revolution were planted in the coffee houses of the day.

The Cavendish Historical Society, will be re-enacting how many colonists first heard about the Declaration of Independence at 9 a.m. on Saturday, July 4 at Super Roasted, the coffee house located at 73 Depot St. in Proctorsville.

Continuing the 250th party, Cavendish Historical Society, with the help of community members Becky Plunkard and Shirley Clark, as well as sixth graders at Cavendish Town Elementary School, have been painting rocks and placing them throughout town. You will find them in the cemeteries, on the graves of Revolutionary soldiers, in town parks and at various historic locations. The search begins on July 3 and goes throughout the summer. Please take all of the photographs that you like, but leave the rocks until the fall.

All of the rocks are painted red, white and blue with the exception of three. Honoring the flag of the Green Mountain Boys and Vermont’s first flag as an independent republic, these rocks are adorned with a green flag that bears a canton (rectangular emblem in the upper left corner) of blue with 13 white stars. It is now the official flag of the Vermont National Guard.

For more information call 802-226-7807 or e-mail margocaulfield@icloud.com.