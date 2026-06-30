Mountain Valley Health celebration filled with memories

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ommunity members, local leaders, and healthcare advocates gathered on Saturday, June 20, to celebrate a half-century of dedicated service at the Mountain Valley Health Center’s 50th Birthday Bash. The afternoon offered attendees an opportunity to reminisce, share stories and celebrate everything this small but mighty clinic has accomplished since its beginnings in 1979.

The anniversary event was supported by The Mountain Valley Health Council and through the donations of area businesses and civic organizations. Guests enjoyed hot dogs and water donated by the Wantastiquet Rotary Club, an array of cookies donated by Grandma Miller’s, vegetables and hummus donated by The Corner Market and Deli, and ice cream from JC’s Market and Deli. Guests also enjoyed live music by Bob Ray and Friends.

Speakers featured local leaders and health center founders who spoke about the health center’s history and its impact on the community. Barbara Ardell, co-chair of the Mountain Valley Health Council, opened the remarks. She was followed by Mike Bernhardt, who took the crowd down memory lane, joking that because he is older than the health center, some of his memories may be a bit jumbled.

Dr. Roger Fox, a legendary physician from the health center’s earliest days, shared reflections and his deep personal connection to the center’s history. State Rep. Chris Morrow recognized the center’s vital role both in the region and for his personal health.

Joshua R. Dufresne, CEO of North Star Health, then spoke on the health center’s ongoing mission since coming under the North Star umbrella. Finally, Dr. Meghan Ward, a family doctor at Mountain Valley Health Center, concluded the program as a representative of the next generation of providers dedicated to the health of Mountain Valley now and into the future.