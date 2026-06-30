Senior Solutions announces Trisha Paradis as executive director
Press release | Jun 30, 2026 | Comments 0
Having begun her career working with older adults, Paradis is excited to return to work that has always been close to her heart. As a community-focused leader, she looks forward to strengthening existing relationships, building new partnerships, and serving as a strong advocate for older adults throughout the region. She is committed to helping Senior Solutions continue to evolve to meet the changing needs of the communities it serves. “I am honored to join Senior Solutions and to have the opportunity to serve an organization with such a strong reputation and important mission,” said Paradis. “I look forward to listening, learning, and working alongside staff, volunteers, community partners, and the people we serve to ensure Senior Solutions continues to provide exceptional support and services throughout our region.”
The Board of Directors also expresses its deep appreciation to Boutwell for his dedicated service and leadership at Senior Solutions. “Mark’s contributions to Senior Solutions over the past 12 years have been significant and lasting,” said JoAnne Blanchard, president of the board of Senior Solutions. “His leadership, commitment to our mission, and dedication to older adults throughout our region have strengthened the organization and expanded its impact across southeastern Vermont. We are deeply grateful for his service and look forward to celebrating his many accomplishments as he prepares for retirement.”
The Board will work closely with Boutwell and Paradis to ensure a smooth transition in leadership. Paradis lives in Chester with her husband and teenage son.
Filed Under: Business & Personal Finance • Business People
About the Author: This item was edited from one or more press releases submitted to The Chester Telegraph.
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