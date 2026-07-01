Pride and Pirates in Chester

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wo events drew good crowds last week in Chester. A Pride Month Celebration with music, ice cream and the Naan Stop food truck fare sponsored by the Country Girl Diner on Thursday, June 25 brought folks out to hear Olivia Nied play and sing. And while rain was predicted, it held off to allow the party to go on.

On the following night, and on the other side of town, Neighbor Connections held a fundraising Caribbean Night at Sugar Bob’s featuring the Weston-based steel drum band The Blue Flames and Caribbean dishes by Sugar Bob’s Cafe. Guests were greeted by Neighborhood Connections Executive Director Thom Simmons dressed quite convincingly as a pirate. Photos by Shawn Cunningham.