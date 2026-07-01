Van Alstyne wins Vermont Prize for Tenney film $5000 award to benefit work on second movie
Cynthia Prairie | Jul 01, 2026 | Comments 0
By Cynthia Prairie
©2026 Telegraph Publishing LLC
Love of the Land is the true story of one man’s life that progress can destroy. It is the tale of farmer Romaine Tenney, a 64-year-old lifelong Weathersfield farmer whose home and land were taken by the state to make way for I-91. On Sept. 12, 1964, Tenney set his barns on fire, then nailed himself inside his home before setting it on fire as well.
Van Alstyne, 45, and in a grad school residency program in California, began recreating the story in animation, a process that took four years and involved more than 3,500 drawn frames, all done by hand. Love of the Land premiered at the 2024 and has been an official selection at 25 film festivals, won 12 film festival awards and selected as the recipient of the 2025 Richard O. Hathaway Award from the Vermont Historical Society.
In an interview on Tuesday, Van Alstyne said he will put the award money toward continuing work on his The Barnard Panther animation project. “I honestly didn’t know where the remaining money was going to come from for The Barnard Panther,” he said, “so I’m so excited that this award fully funds it.” Van Alstyne said that Love of the Land and The Barnard Panther cost around $15,000 each to create.
According to an earlier article in The Chester Telegraph, Van Alstyne learned about Tenney’s story as a child and his fascination with it grew through the years. As a Green Mountain High student he and friend took a late night drive up to Weathersfield to the site of the Tenney farm. Van Alstyne graduated from GMUHS in 1999, then attended the Savannah College of Art and Design before returning to Vermont, where he works as a web designer for Ben & Jerry’s. But Tenney’s story stayed with him.
The prize is an initiative of Burlington City Arts, the Brattleboro Museum & Art Center, The Current and the Hall Art Foundation. It is juried by five people — a representative from each of the four partner organizations and a fifth unaffiliated juror. The winner is selected for artistic excellence.
Filed Under: Community and Arts Life • Featured • In the Arts • Latest News
About the Author: Cynthia Prairie has been a newspaper editor more than 40 years. Cynthia has worked at such publications as the Raleigh Times, the Baltimore News American, the Buffalo Courier Express, the Chicago Sun-Times and the Patuxent Publishing chain of community newspapers in Maryland, and has won numerous state awards for her reporting. As an editor, she has overseen her staffs to win many awards for indepth coverage. She and her family moved to Chester, Vermont in 2004.
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