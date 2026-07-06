T

he Town of Cavendish and the Cavendish Community and Conservation Association invite everyone to the Svec Memorial Green, located at the intersection of Depot and Main streets in Proctorsville, to hear the large sound of Gerry Grimo and the East Bay Jazz Ensemble at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, July 15.

The ensemble has a performing history dating back to its founding in Rhode Island in 1976. Its musical style is reminiscent of the classic dance bands and show bands of the mid-20th century. East Bay Jazz performs throughout New England with a core of musicians who live in Vermont, New Hampshire, Massachusetts and Rhode Island under the direction and management of Vermont musician Gerry Grimo of Windsor.

Enjoy a summer evening with your neighbors and friends in front of the gazebo. Relax on the grass on your blanket or in your favorite lawn chair – have a picnic or just listen to the music. This concert is sponsored by the Cavendish Community Fund.

As always, the concerts are free and open to the public. In case of inclement weather, the concert will be moved indoors to the Proctorsville Fire Department, 513 Main St. Check the Cavendish Community and Conservation Facebook page for status updates.

The rest of the summer series includes