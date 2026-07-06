East Bay Jazz Ensemble returns to Proctorsville July 15 kicks off summer music series
Press release | Jul 06, 2026 | Comments 0
The ensemble has a performing history dating back to its founding in Rhode Island in 1976. Its musical style is reminiscent of the classic dance bands and show bands of the mid-20th century. East Bay Jazz performs throughout New England with a core of musicians who live in Vermont, New Hampshire, Massachusetts and Rhode Island under the direction and management of Vermont musician Gerry Grimo of Windsor.
Enjoy a summer evening with your neighbors and friends in front of the gazebo. Relax on the grass on your blanket or in your favorite lawn chair – have a picnic or just listen to the music. This concert is sponsored by the Cavendish Community Fund.
As always, the concerts are free and open to the public. In case of inclement weather, the concert will be moved indoors to the Proctorsville Fire Department, 513 Main St. Check the Cavendish Community and Conservation Facebook page for status updates.
The rest of the summer series includes
- July 22: Bow Thayer & Krishna Guthrie
- July 29: Deb Brisson and the Hay Burners
- Aug. 5: Rick Redington & Tuff Luv
Filed Under: Community and Arts Life • In the Arts • In the Community
About the Author: This item was edited from one or more press releases submitted to The Chester Telegraph.
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