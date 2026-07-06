Neighborhood Connections offers support sessions for caregivers, those with dementia

Neighborhood Connections, 5700 VT-100 in Londonderry, is offering support to caregivers in the community who are working with loved ones experiencing memory challenges or a diagnosis of dementia or related disorders.

“Remembering Together” uses a group format for caregiver support and participant engagement that is modeled after existing successful programs. Meetings will take place from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. on Thursdays, July 16, July 30, Aug. 13 and Aug. 27. There is no charge and a light lunch will be included.

Special activities including music, will be planned for those experiencing cognitive changes; caregivers will meet in an adjoining room to share experiences and challenges, as well as draw support and ideas from each other. Both groups will be guided by experienced staff. Attendees may participate in as many sessions as they wish.

The program will be led by Neighborhood Connections staff member Lois Schram Osnow, a licensed clinical social worker with an extensive background in gerontology. Prior to moving to Vermont, she was co-founder and owner of LS Gerontology Seminars, where she instituted culture change projects in more than 25 long-term care facilities.

Please call 802-824-4343 to reserve a seat or to request more information.