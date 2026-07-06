Reading of ‘Declaration of Independence’ on Vermont State House steps July 8

All are invited to witness a demonstration of shared heritage and community unity at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, July 8 as the front steps of the Vermont State House, 115 State St. in Montpelier, transform into a living stage when citizens and leaders gather to bring America’s foundational promise to life.

Lt. Gov. John Rodgers and Secretary of State Sarah Copeland-Hanzas, among others, will read the Declaration of Independence aloud, in tandem with readers from all 49 other states, as well as the territories and District of Columbia. Orators nationwide will read together at the exact same moment on the very day 250 years ago that the Declaration was proclaimed throughout the colonies.

Vermont’s 250th Commission chair Laura Trieschmann will facilitate the reading in front of the State House with brief comments promptly at 6 p.m.

For more information about this nationwide observance, click here and click here.