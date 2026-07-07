Taconic Music Young Artists to perform during Sunday service at Weston church
Press release | Jul 07, 2026 | Comments 0
These four talented musicians are part of a rigorous four-week program consisting of daily rehearsals, coachings, wellness workshops and concerts at the Riley Center for the Arts in Manchester and venues throughout the region.
Violinist Atticus Margolis-Ohnuma is a Yale University graduate and is pursuing a Master of Music degree at Northwestern University. He is particularly interested in how musical environments shape attention and the emotional experience. Violinist Manxi Xu is pursuing her bachelor’s degree in Violin Performance at Arizona State University, studying with Danwen Jiang.
Adan Caldera Quintero earned a Bachelor of Music degree from Oberlin Conservatory. He is cellist of the Graduate String Quartet at West Chester University of Pennsylvania, where he is pursuing a Master of Music degree. Las Vegas-born Gregory C. Moix IV is studying for a Bachelor of Music in Viola Performance at the University of Denver’s Lamont School of Music.
Click here for more information about the Taconic Music Summer 2026 program.
Filed Under: Community and Arts Life • In the Arts • In the Community
About the Author: This item was edited from one or more press releases submitted to The Chester Telegraph.
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