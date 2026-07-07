Taconic Music Young Artists to perform during Sunday service at Weston church

T

he newly renamed Old Parish Community Church, 644 Main St. in Weston, will welcome four young artists who are participating in Taconic Music’s Chamber Music Intensive this summer. The string quartet will perform special music during Sunday service starting at 10:30 a.m. on July 12.

These four talented musicians are part of a rigorous four-week program consisting of daily rehearsals, coachings, wellness workshops and concerts at the Riley Center for the Arts in Manchester and venues throughout the region.

Violinist Atticus Margolis-Ohnuma is a Yale University graduate and is pursuing a Master of Music degree at Northwestern University. He is particularly interested in how musical environments shape attention and the emotional experience. Violinist Manxi Xu is pursuing her bachelor’s degree in Violin Performance at Arizona State University, studying with Danwen Jiang.

Adan Caldera Quintero earned a Bachelor of Music degree from Oberlin Conservatory. He is cellist of the Graduate String Quartet at West Chester University of Pennsylvania, where he is pursuing a Master of Music degree. Las Vegas-born Gregory C. Moix IV is studying for a Bachelor of Music in Viola Performance at the University of Denver’s Lamont School of Music.

Click here for more information about the Taconic Music Summer 2026 program.