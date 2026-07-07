‘Whale of a Sale’ returns to Derry July 24 & 25
Press release | Jul 07, 2026 | Comments 0
The Second Congregational Church’s annual Whale of a Sale will be held from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Friday, July 24 and Saturday, July 25 at the church, 2051 Vermont Route 11 in Londonderry.
Highlights this year include furniture, lamps, a fine collection of prints/frames and all kinds of sporting equipment and tools.
As usual, there will be lots of kitchen items, dishes, glassware and mugs galore, home décor, small electronics, gardening items, linens, toys and the ever-popular bake sale with delicious home-made items.
This is the church’s single largest fundraiser of the year. Proceeds benefit the many ministries of Second Congregational Church.
Call the church office at 802-824-6453 for directions or if you have any questions.
Filed Under: Community and Arts Life • In the Community
About the Author: This item was edited from one or more press releases submitted to The Chester Telegraph.
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