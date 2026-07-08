GMUSD board agenda for Special Meeting July 9 (1st of 3)
The Chester Telegraph | Jul 08, 2026 | Comments 0
The Green Mountain Unified School District Board will hold a special meeting at 6 p.m. on Thursday, July 9 at the Cavendish Town Elementary School, 573 Main St. in Proctorsville and remotely via Zoom.
Below is the board’s agenda:
I. Call To Order
a. Roll Call – Confirming a Quorum
II. Agenda Additions or Deletions
a. Approval of Agenda
III. Approval of Minutes
a. June 2, 2026 – PCB Special Meeting
b. June 18, 2026 – Regular Meeting
IV. Public Comment
a. The Board Will Listen but Typically will not Engage in Discussion or Take Action on Items Raised During Public Comment Unless they are Scheduled on a Future Agenda.
V. New Business
a. Approval of New GMUSD Staff
b. Approval of Additional Work on GMUHS Boiler Project
VI. Strategic Work Session Possible
a. Board Self-Governance
VII. Public and Board Comment a. The Board Will Listen but Typically will not Engage in Discussion or Take Action on Items Raised During Public Comment Unless they are Scheduled on a Future Agenda.
VIII. Next Meeting(s)
a. July 10, 2026 – Special Meeting – i. District goals
b. July 16, 2026 – Special Meeting i.
Act 955 Act 170
IX. Adjournment
Filed Under: Education News • GMUSD Board of Directors agenda • Latest News
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