GMUSD board agenda for Special Meeting July 9 (1st of 3)

The Green Mountain Unified School District Board will hold a special meeting at 6 p.m. on Thursday, July 9 at the Cavendish Town Elementary School, 573 Main St. in Proctorsville and remotely via Zoom.

Below is the board’s agenda:

I. Call To Order

a. Roll Call – Confirming a Quorum

II. Agenda Additions or Deletions

a. Approval of Agenda

III. Approval of Minutes

a. June 2, 2026 – PCB Special Meeting

b. June 18, 2026 – Regular Meeting

IV. Public Comment

a. The Board Will Listen but Typically will not Engage in Discussion or Take Action on Items Raised During Public Comment Unless they are Scheduled on a Future Agenda.

V. New Business

a. Approval of New GMUSD Staff

b. Approval of Additional Work on GMUHS Boiler Project

VI. Strategic Work Session Possible

a. Board Self-Governance

VII. Public and Board Comment a. The Board Will Listen but Typically will not Engage in Discussion or Take Action on Items Raised During Public Comment Unless they are Scheduled on a Future Agenda.

VIII. Next Meeting(s)

a. July 10, 2026 – Special Meeting – i. District goals

b. July 16, 2026 – Special Meeting i. Act 955 Act 170

IX. Adjournment