To the editor: A vote for Chase is a vote for experience, character and results

Democratic voters in the Windsor Senate District have an outstanding opportunity to elect a proven leader by supporting Heather Chase for State Senate in the Vermont primary election on Tuesday, Aug. 11.

Heather has already demonstrated her commitment to public service through her work in the Vermont House of Representatives, on the Chester Select Board on which she served with Leigh Dakin, and as a gubernatorial appointee to the Vermont Economic Progress Council. She understands how state government works and, more importantly, how to make it work for the people she serves.

Her experience extends far beyond politics. As a registered nurse with a master’s degree in community health, a small business owner, and the mother of four children, Heather knows firsthand the challenges facing Vermont families. She has lived the realities of balancing work, family, health care, and the demands of running a business. Those experiences give her a practical perspective that cannot be learned in a classroom or a campaign.

Vermonters are looking for leaders who listen, solve problems, and put communities ahead of partisan politics. Heather Chase has earned a reputation for thoughtful leadership, hard work, and integrity. She is prepared to tackle the issues that matter most—making Vermont more affordable, strengthening rural health care, expanding housing opportunities, supporting local businesses, and ensuring our communities remain vibrant places to live and work.

Experience matters. Character matters. Results matter.

Heather Chase has all three. We urge Democratic voters throughout the Windsor Senate District to support her in the primary election on Aug. 11 and to send a leader to Montpelier who will represent every community with intelligence, compassion, and determination. For an early voting ballot, visit vote.vermont.gov .

Leigh Dakin and William E. Dakin Jr.

White River Junction