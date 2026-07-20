Duck Run nets $5K+ toward new family services van
Press release | Jul 20, 2026 | Comments 0
The Springfield Area Parent Child Center’s 2026 Duck Run raised more than $5K toward the purchase of a new van that will help to expand services to children and families throughout southern Windsor and northern Windham counties.
A total of 1,075 ducks was sold, including 979 yellow ducks and 96 purple ducks, making this the most successful Duck Run fundraiser to date. More than 300 people attended the free family event, enjoying an evening filled with activities, local organizations, food, music and community connection.
Proceeds from the Yellow Duck Race benefited SAPCC’s campaign to purchase a new van, whereas the Purple Duck Race also supported Lace Up for Laura, with proceeds shared between both organizations.
Because of the Black River’s unusually fast current on the day of the event, the SAPCC Event Team quickly adapted the traditional duck race. Instead of releasing ducks into the river, they were placed into a pool; one lucky child helped to draw the winning ducks.
SAPCC extends its appreciation to the businesses and organizations whose sponsorship made the event possible:
- M&T Bank
- Vermont Timber Works
- 802 Credit Union
- One Credit Union
- State Farm Insurance Agent Jerry Farnum
- HB Energy Solutions
- VTel
- EdgarMay Health & Recreation Center
Special thanks also go to the community organizations and businesses that hosted booths during the event, including Granite State Foam Frenzy, Turning Point Recovery Center, Springfield Humane Society and JC’s Market, as well as the many SAPCC staff members and volunteers whose hard work made the evening a success.
Purple Duck Race
- Winner: Duck #87 – $320
Yellow Duck Race
- First place: Duck #963 – $200
- Second place: Duck #333 – $100
- Third place: Duck #547 – $50
- Last place: Duck #410 – Swimming lessons courtesy of Edgar May Health & Recreation Center
Click here for more information about SAPCC and how to support its mission.
Filed Under: Community and Arts Life • In the Community
About the Author: This item was edited from one or more press releases submitted to The Chester Telegraph.
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