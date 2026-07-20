Whiting Library to restart Friends group
Press release | Jul 20, 2026 | Comments 0
Do you have a gift for fundraising, organization, grant-writing or just love books and reading and wish to meet other community members? This is a perfect opportunity. Plus you’ll be helping to supplement services and materials for Whiting Library as it continues to be a pillar of the Chester and Andover communities.
Stop by during open hours or reach out to Director Kale Burr at director@whitinglibrary.org. The Whiting is open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Fridays, 1 to 7 p.m. on Thursdays, and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturdays.
Filed Under: Community & Arts in Brief • Community and Arts Life
About the Author: This item was edited from one or more press releases submitted to The Chester Telegraph.
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