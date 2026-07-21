Manchester Music Festival artists to perform at fund-raising for Weston Playhouse repairs

M

usicians of the Manchester Music Festival Young Artists Program will perform during a fund-raising concert to benefit renovations of the flood-damaged Weston Playhouse.

The concert will be held at 4 p.m. on Sunday, July 26 at the Old Parish Community Church, 644 Main St. in Weston. The concert is free; cash and check donations to the Weston Community Association will be accepted for Weston Playhouse renovations.

The concert will highlight these artists’ extraordinary talent in a showcase of chamber music masterpieces, including Haydn’s “Emperor” String Quartet, Mozart’s Piano Sonata, K. 533 and Mendelssohn’s String Quartet #3.

The featured musicians are violinists Bianca Ciubancan, Rachel Lim, Marco Gialluca and Shang-Ting Chang, violists Bryce Burgess and Ho-Fei Ng, cellists Amy Goto and Lazar Kaminsky and pianist Elizabeth Low.