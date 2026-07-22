Cavendish concerts continue with Deb Brisson & the Hay Burners July 29

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eb Brisson & the Hay Burners will perform at the Svec Memorial Green in Proctorsville at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, July 29, courtesy of the town of Cavendish and the Cavendish Community and Conservation Association.

The Green is located at the Depot and Main streets.

The band features Deb Brisson’s supple and powerful lead vocals.

The band’s heartfelt repertoire ranges from soulful and bluesy to pulsating rock and rollicking alt-country. The group mixes strong originals with cover songs by Bonnie Raitt, Stevie Wonder, Alabama Shakes, Linda Ronstadt and more. The band’s music can be found on Spotify, Apple Music and other streaming services.

Bring a blanket or a comfortable chair, have a picnic or just lie back on the grass and relax. It’s a fun way to enjoy the summer weather and reconnect with old friends or make new ones.

The concerts are free and open to the public. In case of inclement weather, the concert will be held at the Proctorsville Fire Department, 513 Main St., an intimate space with good acoustics. For more information on the concerts, check the website or click here to send an e-mail.

Thanks to the Cavendish Community Fund for sponsoring this concert.

The concert series wraps up on Aug. 5 with Rick Redington & Tuff Luv.