College News

Hilary Morrow of Weston graduated Summa Cum Laude with a degree from Tufts University in Medford, Mass. Morrow also has been named to the Dean’s List at Tufts for the spring 2026 semester. Dean’s list honors at Tufts require a semester grade point average of 3.4 or greater.

Representing a wide range of academic programs and disciplines, these local student graduated from Vermont State University in Randolph Center as members of the Class of 2026.

Bella Alphonse of Springfield , a certificate in Practical Nursing;

, a certificate in Practical Nursing; Stephanie Amyot of West Townshend , a Master of Science in Clinical Mental Health Counseling;

, a Master of Science in Clinical Mental Health Counseling; Linda Cawvey of Springfield , an Associate of Science in Nursing;

, an Associate of Science in Nursing; Taylor Clukey of Springfield , an Associate of Science in Nursing;

, an Associate of Science in Nursing; Sylvie Coltey of Springfield , an Associate of Science in Dental Hygiene;

, an Associate of Science in Dental Hygiene; Amber Connolly of Springfield , an Associate of Science in Nursing;

, an Associate of Science in Nursing; Malia Findley of Springfield , an Associate of Science in Dental Hygiene;

, an Associate of Science in Dental Hygiene; Sean Gurdak of Ludlow , a Certificate in Practical Nursing;

, a Certificate in Practical Nursing; Gabe Hill of Springfield , a Bachelor of Science in Manufacturing Engineering Technology;

, a Bachelor of Science in Manufacturing Engineering Technology; Teolyn Holmes of Athens , a Bachelor of Science in Wildlife & Forest Conservation;

, a Bachelor of Science in Wildlife & Forest Conservation; James Lesko of Ludlow , a Bachelor of Science in Resort & Hospitality Management;

, a Bachelor of Science in Resort & Hospitality Management; Shelby Pace of Ludlow , a Certificate in Practical Nursing;

, a Certificate in Practical Nursing; Britney Phelps of Springfield , a Bachelor of Social Work in Social Work;

, a Bachelor of Social Work in Social Work; Laura Rounds of Chester , a Master of Arts in Liberal Studies;

, a Master of Arts in Liberal Studies; Maxwell Selden-Johnson of Londonderry , a Certificate in Practical Nursing;

, a Certificate in Practical Nursing; Tess Shook of Springfield , a Certificate in Practical Nursing and

, a Certificate in Practical Nursing and Kalli Stocker of North Springfield, an Associate of Applied Science in Veterinary Technology.

Vermont State University announces that the following local students have earned placement on the President’s List for the spring 2026 semester. As the university’s highest academic distinction, the President’s List recognizes full-time students who earned a perfect 4.0 semester grade point average. Those students are:

S cott Boucher of Springfield;

Gabe Hill of Springfield;

Olivia Howard of Springfield;

Delaney Moriarty of Springfield;

Staci Otis of Springfield;

Maggie Parker of Grafton;

Britney Phelps of Springfield;

Vivian Prouty of Londonderry and

Amy Wetzel of Londonderry.

Vermont State University also announces that the following local students have been named to the Dean’s List for the spring 2026 semester. Dean’s List recognition is awarded to full-time students who demonstrate outstanding academic achievement by earning a semester grade point average of 3.5 or higher. Those students are: