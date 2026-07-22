Free glow-in-the-dark art class in Londonderry

P

op Up Art at Custer Sharp presents another free class for all ages from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Saturday, July 25 at the Custer Sharp House, 2461 Middletown Road in Londonderry.

Have fun making your own Glow in the Dark Art, under the supervision of Christine Mix, to hang in your bedroom, tent or anywhere your summer nights take you. With safe, glow-in-the-dark paint, participants will have fun creating stars, moons, bugs, fish, flowers and whatever else your imagination can dream up.

Bring your painting clothes and take home your own glow-in-the-dark art.

Also, stop in at the Londonderry Arts and Historical Society headquarters to view the current exhibit Flags, Sugarmaking and Cemetery Rubbings and stay to make some art.

This program is sponsored by grants from The Thrifty Attic and The Community Fund of Londonderry.