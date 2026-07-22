Local Indivisible chapter protests latest ICE killings in Texas, Maine

By Cynthia Prairie

©2026 Telegraph Publishing

O

n a warm and sunny Friday afternoon, a small crowd of about 45 people from Woodstock and Plymouth, Andover, Cavendish, Grafton, Ludlow, Rockingham and Chester gathered along the Chester Green to protest what they see as just the latest dark actions by agents from Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

On July 7, 52-year-old Mexican national Lorenzo Salgado Araujo was killed in Houston, Texas, and, six days later,26-year-old Johan Sebastián Durán Guerrero of Biddeford, Maine, was fatally shot. ICE agents said both attempted to harm them with their vehicles, although video footage and eyewitnesses do not support that contention. Neither was the intended target of the ICE operations, according to reports. Friday’s summer protest stood in stark contrast to the snowy January protest of the killings of Renee Good and Alex Pretti in Minnesota, two activists who were shot by ICE agents in Minneapolis. More than 15 people braved the freezing temperatures and biting snow to light candles and honor the two.

All four were remembered by Friday’s protesters.

The two-hour protest was organized by Indivisible Two Rivers Area, a grassroots group representing Andover, Cavendish, Chester, Ludlow and Springfield.

Chief organizer Josh Johnson of Chester said the protest came together relatively quickly, with word getting out organically. He added that one aspect of protest that activists appreciate is “seeing the response,” which included a lot of passing drivers honking their horns in support.