Local Indivisible chapter protests latest ICE killings in Texas, Maine
Cynthia Prairie | Jul 22, 2026 | Comments 0
By Cynthia Prairie
©2026 Telegraph Publishing
On July 7, 52-year-old Mexican national Lorenzo Salgado Araujo was killed in Houston, Texas, and, six days later,26-year-old Johan Sebastián Durán Guerrero of Biddeford, Maine, was fatally shot. ICE agents said both attempted to harm them with their vehicles, although video footage and eyewitnesses do not support that contention. Neither was the intended target of the ICE operations, according to reports. Friday’s summer protest stood in stark contrast to the snowy January protest of the killings of Renee Good and Alex Pretti in Minnesota, two activists who were shot by ICE agents in Minneapolis. More than 15 people braved the freezing temperatures and biting snow to light candles and honor the two.
All four were remembered by Friday’s protesters.
The two-hour protest was organized by Indivisible Two Rivers Area, a grassroots group representing Andover, Cavendish, Chester, Ludlow and Springfield.
Chief organizer Josh Johnson of Chester said the protest came together relatively quickly, with word getting out organically. He added that one aspect of protest that activists appreciate is “seeing the response,” which included a lot of passing drivers honking their horns in support.
Filed Under: Andover • Cavendish • Chester • Latest News
About the Author: Cynthia Prairie has been a newspaper editor more than 40 years. Cynthia has worked at such publications as the Raleigh Times, the Baltimore News American, the Buffalo Courier Express, the Chicago Sun-Times and the Patuxent Publishing chain of community newspapers in Maryland, and has won numerous state awards for her reporting. As an editor, she has overseen her staffs to win many awards for indepth coverage. She and her family moved to Chester, Vermont in 2004.
Comments (0)
Leave a Reply
Editor's Note: Due to the recent repeated comments from some readers, including those using aliases, which is against our stated policy, we will be closing comments after an article has been up for eight days. We will allow one comment per reader per article. As always, first name or initial and last name required. COMMENTS WILL BE DELETED WITHOUT THEM. Again, no aliases accepted.