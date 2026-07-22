Springfield Community Band presents concerts on July 26 & 28

The Springfield Community Band will present two free concerts in late July.

A pop/rock concert will begin at 6:30 p.m. on Sunday, July 26 on the lawn of Expeditionary School at Black River, 43 Main St. in Ludlow. Please bring a chair.

James Pecsok will direct the band as it looks back many decades to play the music of rock legends Led Zeppelin, Chicago, The Beach Boys, Stevie Wonder, Michael Jackson and the “Boy Bands” of the ’80s and ’90s.

In case of rain, the concert will be held at Heald Auditorium at Ludlow Town Hall, 37 Depot St. Please consult the band’s Facebook page for change-of-venue information.

The band will also play at 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, July 28 at the Hartness House, 109 Front St. in Springfield. Please bring a chair.

The jazz concert is an audience favorite; Nick Pelton will direct. To get “in the mood,” the concert starts with “Razzmatazz,” a jazzy march by Matthew R. Putnam. Among the other offerings will be several medleys that sample the compositions of jazz greats Dave Brubeck, Benny Goodman, Glenn Miller and Louis “Satchmo” Armstrong.

Food and drink will be available for purchase.

In case of rain, the concert will be held in the Pavilion of the Tree Farm Campground, 53 Skitchewaug Trail in Springfield. Check the band’s Facebook page for change-of-venue information.