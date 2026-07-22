Springfield Regional Chamber celebrates 54th Annual Hackers Golf Tournament

T

he Springfield Regional Chamber of Commerce hosted its 54th Annual Hackers Golf Tournament on July 9 at Crown Point Country Club, bringing 16 teams together for a day of friendly competition, community spirit and fundraising. Proceeds from the event will benefit the Chamber’s Rural Business and Workforce Development Program and the Springfield Family Center.

Although temperatures were high, spirits remained even higher as golfers embraced the tournament’s fun-loving “Hackers” tradition. Participants enjoyed a pulled pork dinner sponsored by North Star Health and Springfield Hospital, along with crowd favorites, including the spectacular Ball Drop, a variety of luck-based contests and the lively “Heckle Hole,” which was hosted by HB Energy Solutions and Claremont Savings Bank. More than $800 in prizes was awarded through the 50/50 raffle, Lucky Squares and Ball Drop competitions.

Net winners: C. Streeter, A. Streeter, D. Lihatsh and R. Parker

Gross winners: N. Natole, A. Rumrill, M. Messer and C. Kimball

Congratulations also go to Crissy Webster and Alex Rumrill, winners of the Longest Drive competition; each received a bottle of premium spirits generously donated by Mad River Distillers.

The tournament’s sponsors made this year’s event possible: Casey Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram of Springfield sponsored the Hole-in-One Contest on Hole 18. Although no golfer claimed the grand prize of a new Jeep, participants are already looking forward to another opportunity in next year’s tournament. Additional event sponsors included Jerry Farnum State Farm Insurance, sponsor of the $5,000 Putting Contest, which was narrowly missed by a rim shot, and Modern Mechanical, sponsor of the popular beverage cart. Golfer gift bags were provided by Claremont Savings Bank and Springfield GMC.

The chamber also recognizes the following businesses and individuals for sponsoring tournament holes: HP Roofing, Dragonfly Designs, Ultimate Autobody, The Richards Group, VTel, Crissy Webster HB Energy Solutions, Parker and Ankuda and One Credit Union.