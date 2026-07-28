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ome to Neighborhood Connections, 5700 VT-100 in Londonderry, from 10:30 a.m. until 1:30 p.m. on Friday, July 31 for lunch and learn how to use nutritional principles to “eat your way to better health.”

At this special lunch, sponsored by Senior Solutions of Springfield, you will interact with Laura Swoyer and enjoy a recommended meal as well! Swoyer is currently completing a master’s degree in Applied Nutrition and Dietetics at the University of New England. She holds an undergraduate degree in Marine Biology and combined with several years of experience in marine science, sustainability, and environmental education sparked an interest in the connections between the environment, food systems, and the resources humans depend on for survival.

After realizing how deeply intertwined food and diet are with health and longevity, Swoyer decided to pursue a new career path with the goal of becoming a Registered Dietician. She believes that everyone deserves access to knowledge that could help them live healthier for longer. Her primary areas of interest include clinical nutrition, oncology nutrition, and longevity science.

Bring your curiosity and your nutrition questions as we explore some of the latest research on foods and dietary strategies to optimize health, promote healthy aging and reduce the risk of age-related diseases.

Seating is limited and a lunch count is needed, so please reserve your seat by calling us at 802-824-4343 and refer to the “Longevity Luncheon.”