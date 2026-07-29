Make miniature art at Custer Sharp Aug. 1

P

op Up Art at Custer Sharp presents another fun free class for all ages from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 1 in the studio of the Custer Sharp House, 2461 Middletown Road in Londonderry.

Bring family and friends to make a stylish collection of original art cards with art teacher Casey Junker Bailey. What are artist trading cards? They are miniature pieces of art (3” x 4”) that express creativity through drawing, collage, printmaking and painting. Artists create, collect and trade cards around the world in person, online or by mail. Come have fun and join the movement.

It is the perfect way to make a little art every day and to spread joy in the process. All materials are provided.

For more information contact Junker Bailey at caseyjunkerbailey@gmail.com.