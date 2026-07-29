Rick Redington & Tuff Luv closes out Cavendish concerts
Press release | Jul 29, 2026 | Comments 0
Redington brings his songwriting talent to life on “Guitar & Other Stringed Things” with long-time Luv member Heather “Boom Boom” Lynne providing the bottom notes alongside Jay “Crazy Legs” Osborn and “Blakey G” Gowan on percussion. As one of Vermont’s best-kept secrets, they connect directly with your heart by way of your dancing feet.
The concerts are free and open to the public. In case of inclement weather, the concert will be held in the Proctorsville Fire Hal. Check the Cavendish Community and Conservation Facebook page for status updates. For more information, click here to send an e-mail.
Filed Under: Community and Arts Life • In the Arts • In the Community
About the Author: This item was edited from one or more press releases submitted to The Chester Telegraph.
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