To the editor: Vote for Chase for Windsor Senate

I have known Heather Chase for 15 years, and she has my vote for a Windsor County Democratic Senate seat in the Aug. 11 primary. Her experience as a state representative and select board member in Chester means she will be ready to go on Day One.

A small business owner for 30 years, Heather understands the complexities of sustaining a business in Vermont, something few candidates have done. She is deeply committed to creating a welcoming environment that helps small business owners succeed.

Expanding the economic base requires addressing the other big issues of housing, healthcare and education. An integrated vision that connects these big issues is critical to keep and attract young people to our state. As a nurse for 40 years, Heather understands the challenges to primary care for Vermonters. She also sees that healthcare costs drive up education costs that drive up property taxes making affordability difficult. Developing an integrated vision, never mind executing it, requires hard work behind the scenes. This is where Heather excels. A great listener, she seeks out differing perspectives, asks tough questions, and analyzes data, striving to make it all transparent. She will tell you what she thinks even if it is not always what you want to hear.

Having lived in southern Windsor County, I watched Heather navigate the challenges of raising teenagers while running her business, finding time to participate in local civic groups and serving on various town committees. She has always been a strong advocate for services supporting families and children, and I can attest to her integrity and willingness to put Windsor County needs above her personal needs and to do the hard work demanded of a state senator.

Our democracy requires our active participation. I commend all the candidates running for office and we can show our appreciation by turning out to vote on Tuesday, Aug. 11. I urge you to vote for Heather Chase as one of your three state senators. Visit https://vote.vermont.gov to obtain an early voting ballot.

Nancy Davis

White River Junction