To the editor: Chase has earned my vote on Aug. 11

Heather Chase has earned my vote on Aug. 11.

The Vermont Democratic Primary for Windsor state senators is rapidly approaching on Tuesday, Aug. 11. Heather Chase is running for a chance to serve the people in this district. She has a long history of connection with the people of this area. She has raised a family here, started and is running a thriving small business, and has been a constant fixture in local government.

Heather is someone who you want involved in politics. She is honest, caring, hard-working and compassionate. Through many years as Chester Select Board chair, I have worked closely with Heather in her role as vice chair of the board. I have witnessed first-hand how she handled difficult situations with grace, composure, and thoughtful dialogue.

We didn’t always agree on all subjects, but I always felt that we both came away from our differences as better servants of the public. She is someone who you can always talk to about controversial issues. She is knowledgeable and will seek out information to be better informed on all issues regarding her constituents. She follows through with promises she makes.

It is time that Southern Windsor County and all of Windsor County had a clear voice in our state legislature. Please strongly consider giving Heather Chase your vote on Aug. 11.

Respectfully

Arne Jonynas

Vice Chair

Chester Select Board