To the editor: Windsor County lucky to have Chase as candidate

Voters in the Windsor District are lucky: You have six strong candidates running for State Senate in the upcoming Democratic primary on August 11.

As you consider who will best represent your communities in Montpelier, I hope you’ll cast a ballot for Heather Chase.

I had the good fortune to work closely with Heather in the State House during her two years as a representative. Among a crowded class of first-term legislators, Heather really stood out.

As an assistant majority leader, my job was to talk to my colleagues about complicated policy and try to build consensus. Heather’s support was never a party-line given. She asked thoughtful questions, figured out how any prospective bill would impact her constituents, applied her experience as a small-business owner and entrepreneur, and came to well-reasoned conclusions. From day one, she showed up as a calm, experienced and steady leader — an effective voice for Windsor County.

Heather will do a great job from day one. With 40-plus years of experience in economic development and healthcare — and two years in Montpelier as a running head start — she’s a proven winner for Windsor Senate District.

Rep. Kathleen James

Manchester Center