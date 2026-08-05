To the editor: Rep. Burrows is ‘smart, savvy, prepared’

I have a unique perspective on Rep. Elizabeth Burrows: She sat next to me on the floor of Vermont House and in the House Committee on General & Housing Affairs.

Elizabeth is incredibly smart, savvy and always prepared. Rep. Burrows is as compassionate as they come, she puts people first, fighting for justice and fairness. What a privilege it was to be her seatmate. What a great opportunity Windsor County has to send Elizabeth Burrows to the Vermont Senate.

State Rep. Mary Howard

Rutland