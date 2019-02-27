1 incumbent, 2 write-ins vie for Chester seats Whelan hopes to retain Select Board post as Dakin, Blair seek victory as write-ins
Cynthia Prairie | Feb 27, 2019 | Comments 0
Over the last four years, Chester’s races for Select Board have gotten a bit more competitive than in years past, bringing in contenders for the open seats as more voters seek to get involved in government.
But when Ben Whalen petitioned to be on the March 5 ballot to seek a fourth one-year seat on the Chester Select Board, by the time deadline to get on the ballot rolled around, no one else had turned in petitions for the second one-year term. That seat had been vacated by incumbent Lee Gustafson who was seeking a three-year seat left open when Dan Cote opted not to run for re-election.
However, two candidates quickly emerged to seek voter approval through write-in campaigns. The first to declare her candidacy was Leigh Dakin. The second was Scott Blair.
The Chester Telegraph interviewed the three about their positions and viewson some of the issues affecting Chester today and in the future. Click on the links below to read the interviews.
Interview with Ben Whalen
Interview with Leigh Dakin
Interview with Scott Blair
