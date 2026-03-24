From the editor: Handcuffing a free press

“I appreciate the effort that goes into the journalism. The part that I object to is the attitude that comes across, there’s some political bias that shows up and is also painting Chester, not necessarily in the right light. …

“But my question is, as paper of record, we’re paying you a bunch of money every year to print notices and yet, … I think there’s a way of stating the facts in a less controversial, less confrontational way. …

“And I’m just asking and, based on the rest of the board, I’m asking that if we do appoint you as paper of record, to just be a little bit more circumspect as far as how you’re presenting the information in a town. …

“And so as we as a town are trying to attract people to come here, being a little more circumspect as to how we present the information, how you present the information …

“It’s totally up to you how you run The Telegraph. I’m just telling you my opinion and how we, as a board, are going to make this decision, and I’m just asking some questions. …

“I was not, I’m not limiting or eliminating their ability to print whatever they feel like doing printing. I’m saying that as paper record, they have some duty to the town to perhaps be a little more circumspect about how they say so.”

— Chester Select Board Chair Lee Gustafson at last Wednesday’s meeting.

By Cynthia Prairie

©2026 Telegraph Publishing LLC

The national press has been under assault since 2016 and, for the most part, this constitutionally sanctioned business, this “Fourth Estate” that has been crucial to our freedoms and to keeping government in check has been taking a terrible beating.

It was then-candidate Donald Trump who began labeling the press untrustworthy, liars, fake news and, later and most disturbing, “enemies of the people.” According to longtime CBS journalist Leslie Stahl, Trump told her in July 2016 that he was disparaging the press so the public would not believe it when they wrote negative stories about him. And it worked. Twice.

As former White House correspondent and CNN news anchor Jim Acosta said recently, “The news is broken. We may not be able to put the pieces back together again … You see, the president of the United States, Donald Trump, has cracked the code on how to hurt the press in America.”

Now, CBS News, including the much vaunted 60 Minutes and News Radio division, is being decimated. And the same could happen to CNN should the Paramount merger with Warner Bros. Discovery go through. The Washington Post is being gutted. Journalists Don Lemon and Georgia Fort were arrested for covering a protest at a church. Meanwhile, the Pentagon has shut out professional journalists who report on the biggest spender in our federal government. Censors have attacked late night talk show host-comedians Jimmy Kimmel and Stephen Colbert. And now FCC Chairman Brendan Carr is threatening to pull the licenses of television networks whose news broadcasters are not more “pro-American.“ I can’t think of anything more un-American than that threat.

All of this is an attempt to control the message by destroying myriad voices and ousting talented, ethical and professional journalists from national platforms.

Congress shall make no law respecting an establishment of religion, or prohibiting the free exercise thereof; or abridging the freedom of speech, or of the press; or the right of the people peaceably to assemble, and to petition the Government for a redress of grievances. The First Amendment to the Constitution of the United States

I didn’t think an attempt to control the free press would creep into small town America, or at least not so quickly. But that is what happened last Wednesday night, when Chester Select Board Chair Lee Gustafson, in a discussion about the annual paper of record appointments, questioned my use of a term in an editorial and reporter Shawn Cunningham’s use of another on election results.

It’s fine to complain. However, Mr. Gustafson several times tied our “tone,” word choice and perceived bias to being named paper of record and the money we earn by publishing Chester’s public notices. No one missed his implication that if we didn’t temper our language in our articles and editorials and took on the mantel of town cheerleader, we could lose our paper of record designation. He also suggested that the entire board would make its decision based on that.

Two of the four board members — Arne Jonynas and Tim Roper — strenuously objected to this blatant attempt to curb our constitutional right and all four members voted The Telegraph paper of record for another year, with Mr. Gustafson as chair not voting, since there was no tie to break.

Over the years, The Chester Telegraph has spent a lot of time explaining the craft and art of reporting and newspapering to both elected officials and town residents — including what it means to be a paper of record. As I wrote in an editorial in 2023:

” ‘Paper of record’ means only that we will publish the legally required public notices that we receive from a jurisdiction. It does not mean that officials of that jurisdiction have any sway, influence or authority over what words we write, how we report the issues and who we hold accountable. That would be hostile not only to a free and independent press, but to democracy as well.”

Yes, that is it. Being paper of record is simply a designation to make sure that the advertisements that are by law required of the town are published in our newspaper.

However, I find it disturbing that someone who has served on the Select Board for nine years is unfamiliar with this. Was Mr. Gustafson mirroring the anxiety of two candidates who lost — one by a landslide (some would say trounced) — and one who fell victim, not of the press, but of voter backlash against two trolls who thought their actions would help him? Did Mr. Gustafson simply get caught up in the censorship frenzy coming out of Washington? Or was it something else?

Only he can answer that. And he is welcome to do so in The Telegraph.

For our part, The Chester Telegraph will stay the course, reporting on the issues that make a difference in your life with the perspective that only we provide, including on town government.

For your part, dear readers, stay engaged, write letters, write op-eds, comment on stories and opinion pieces. Just stay in touch. Thank you for your continued support and good wishes.

And let us all hope that this doesn’t happen again.