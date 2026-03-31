GM board to consider ‘reduction in force’ ahead of next budget vote

UPDATE April 1: Last night the GMUSD board voted to issue a reduction in force for its employees ahead of the re-vote of the district budget later this spring. We will have more on this story in the coming days.

By Shawn Cunningham

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L

ast Thursday evening, the Green Mountain Unified School District Board held a special meeting with the single discussion item of “the contemplation of a reduction in force due to the failure of the district budget.” That discussion was among the members of the board and representatives of the unions representing the teachers and support staff.

According to Superintendent Layne Millington, the uncertainty around the failure at the March polls of the district’s $19 million budget is at the heart of problem. Millington said that contracts with teachers automatically renew on April 15, while the budget won’t be revoted on until later – probably in May. If reductions in the budget are needed to get it passed, there may not be enough money to meet the contracts.

In a slide presentation, Millington wrote that the “only option” under the union contract is to issue the reduction in force, which allows the district to fire faculty to cope with cuts if those are necessary to pass the budget. That particular slide said that the steps toward such a reduction — a RIF — were being taken including notifying and discussing the situation with the union. The final step would be for the board to agree to issue the RIF to be sent out to employees before April 15.

When the discussion had run its course, the board voted to hold a meeting on Tuesday, March 31 to vote on issuing a RIF. The meeting will be held at 6 p.m. at the Green Mountain High School, 716 Rt. 103 south and remotely via Zoom.

You can find the agenda for the meeting here.